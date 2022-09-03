The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pillar and Post. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Viewers of The Masked Dancer are sure they already know who Pillar and Post are on the 2022 series.

The Masked Dancer UK kicked off its second series this weekend on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees famous faces go head to head to put on the most impressive dance performance all while their identities are kept a secret with mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pillar and Post. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the masked dancers on the competition this year is Pillar and Post, the show's first ever masked duo.

Who is Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer?

In the opening episode, Pillar and Post performed a Jazz routine together to Please Mr. Postman by the Marvelettes.

After just the one performance, viewers at home are already convinced the couple behind the mask are Strictly stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara.

"I'm calling it: Pillar and Post are @JManrara and aljaz #MaskedDancerUK," one wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "I mean, is there any way on earth that isn't Janette and Aljaz? #TheMaskedDancer #MaskedDancerUK #scd"

And a third agreed: "That’s surely Aljaz and Janette! #MaskedDancerUK"

Meanwhile the panel had some other suggestions, including Aljaž and Janette's fellow Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg as well as Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 continues Saturday nights on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More mystery dancers in the series in 2022 are Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail, Sea Slug, Cactus, Candlestick, Pig, Scissors, Tomato Sauce, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia and Astronaut.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer series 2 with panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

Watch the latest episodes online with the ITV Hub.