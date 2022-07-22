Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah enter hideaway.

Dami and Indiyah are the latest guests in the Love Island hideaway in tonight’s episode.

This evening sees the villa receive a text inviting one lucky couple to spend a night at the Love Island Hideaway.

Fresh from making things exclusive, luck is on Dami and Indiyah’s side tonight as they are chosen by their fellow Islanders.

Dami excitedly says: “The hideaway is finally open…!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah and Dami chat.

But what will the evening have in store for the couple as they venture off for some alone time?

Elsewhere in tonight’s show the boys take on today’s challenge – You’ve Got Male – which will see them undertake the ultimate postman-themed obstacle course.

They take up jobs at the LIPS – aka the Love Island Postal Service – as each emerges from a post van, hops onto a conveyor belt and strips out of their uniform before selecting a girl to put in their trolley and take around the obstacle course as their special delivery.

As they slide through a giant envelope sealing the end of the challenge with a kiss, who will really deliver and be crowned the winner by the girls?

Meanwhile there’s a random showdown between Ekin-Su and Nathalia who end up in a pancake cook-off to impress Davide.

And at the end of the day there’s a surprise for the Islanders as a new recoupling is announced.

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Boys stand before girls at recoupling. ©ITV

What will this latest re-coupling mean for the current pairings and for the newest arrivals?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.