Ekin-Su and Nathalia get into a bizarre row on Love Island 2022 tonight over pizza and pancakes.

New girl Nathalia and Ekin-Su lock horns when talk in the villa turns to food and what toppings should be on a pizza.

As Ekin-Su and Nathalia can’t agree over their culinary choices – nor decide who Davide agrees with more – it’s decided that the pair will settle things over a pancake cooking competition the following morning.

Ekin-Su tells Nathalia: “Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su awaits Nathalia. ©ITV

Nathalia responds: “I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?”

Ekin-Su hits back: “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me.”

Nathalia asks: “Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?”

The clash concludes when Luca announces to the Villa: “It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil.”

Nathalia laughs: “The battle of the pancakes.”

The next morning and the pair head to the kitchen for their cook-off, arriving with their fellow Islanders as bodyguards, trainers and fans.

But who will ultimately serve up the best pancakes as Davide blind tastes both breakfasts?

Meanwhile the cook-off isn’t the only challenge on tonight’s episode.

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nathalia squirts syrup. ©ITV

The Islanders receive a text inviting the boys to take on You’ve Got Male which will see them undertake the ultimate postman-themed obstacle course.

Working for the Love Island Postal Service aka L.I.P.S the boys each emerge from a post van, hop onto a conveyor belt and strip out of their uniform before selecting a girl to put in their trolley and take around the obstacle course as their special delivery.

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.