Love Island 2022 has introduced four new bombshells – meet new cast member Lacey Edwards here!

Love Island follows a cast of singles searching for their perfect match.

One of those joining the show this week is Lacey Edwards, a 25-year-old dancer from Swindon.

Follow Lacey Edwards on Instagram

You can follow Lacey Edwards on Instagram @layedwards where she has over 4,000 followers. You can also follow her on TikTok @laceyedwards90.

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey. ©ITV

On signing up for the show, Lacey shared: “I’ve been dancing all over the world since I was 18 when I moved to France, I recently came to one of the ends of my contracts in France and I was like I am really ready to meet someone…

“My friends were like why haven’t you applied for Love Island before you’re literally perfect for it.”

Meet Lacey Edwards

Lacey says: “Being a dancer you always have to fight for the role, or fight for the job and you have to believe in yourself, you need confidence. I am literally just going to bring all of that into the Villa.

“I am bringing all my confidence, all my chat and I might do the splits occasionally to get some attention…”

She continues: “I think I am a really good girlfriend because I really do have a heart of gold. I am really caring, my love language is acts of service, I like to do things for people and vice versa.

“I am a really positive person, I always see the glass half full so I always give that to my partner.”

And Lacey says she’s prepared to step on toes to get who she wants.

“I am definitely competitive, probably too much even at mini golf. I’ve grown up at auditions with a thousand girls competing for five places and if you don’t want it and you’re not competitive, there’s no point showing up,” she explains.

Lacey adds: “I feel like it’s the same with guys within this context, we’ve all gone in to find someone and just because I am coming in later does not mean that I am not going to give it my all.

“There’s no problem with stepping on toes, I am a dancer, I can avoid them…”

Love Island is fronted by Laura Whitmore with narrator Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2022 airs each night on ITV2. Watch the show online with the ITVHub here.