Love Island 2022: Meet Nathalia Campos - Age, Instagram and all about the new girl!

Love Island 2022 on ITV2 has introduced four new Islanders – meet new cast member Nathalia Campos here!

Love Island sees a group of singles searching for their perfect match.

One of the newbies joining the show this week is Nathalia Campos, a 23-year-old operations Manager / content creator originally from Brazil who now lives in London.

Follow Nathalia Campos on Instagram

You can follow Nathalia Campos on Instagram @NathaliaxCampos where she has over 30,000 followers.

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Reece, Lacey, Jamie and Nathalia. ©ITV

Nathalia says of being on Love Island: “Everyone there is looking for the same thing so you really have the time to focus on that aspect of your life because normally you’re so busy with work.”

Asked what she’ll be offering up in the villa, Nathalia added: “Some fun, flirtation and fire.”

Meet Nathalia Campos

Asked what makes her a good girlfriend, Nathalia continues: “I am very caring, always there for my partner, good company.

“I’ve got high standards and I like to be treated right, I don’t just take whatever so I think I am single because I haven’t met someone who is willing to treat me right and the way that I deserve to be treated.”

Nathalia went on to say she was prepared to step on toes to get the man she wants.

“I am quite competitive and if I was to approach a guy no-one should be shocked or it shouldn’t be surprising, it’s pretty normal given the circumstances,” she explained. “I fall in love very quickly, I am a Libra, I am always falling in and out of love… or at least I think I am in love.”

Love Island is fronted by Laura Whitmore and also welcomes voice-over from comic Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2022 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.