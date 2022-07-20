Love Island 2022: Meet Reece Ford - Age, Instagram all about the new boy

Love Island series seven has revealed for new Islanders – meet new contestant Reece Ford here!
Love Island follows a line up of singles wanting to find their perfect match.
One of the latest singletons entering the show this year is Reece Ford, a 23-year-old model from Coventry.
Follow Reece Ford on Instagram
You can follow Reece Ford on Instagram @_reeceford where he has over 8,000 followers.
Reece says of being on Love Island: “I am mature enough now. I was a bit of a ‘Jack the lad’ and a player but now I feel like I am more mature and ready to find love.”
Asked what he’ll be bringing to the villa, Reece shares: “Good looks and good chat to match.”
Meet Reece Ford
He continues: “I’ve never had a girlfriend to be honest but I know how to make a girl feel special with little or big gestures…
“I just haven’t found the right one to be honest, I’ve got very high standards. I am the fussiest person ever when it comes to girls.”
Quizzed on how he plans to win over the girls, he adds: “It’s in the eyes, It’s the eye contact for me, I kind of know straight away from the eye contact.”
And Reece says he doesn’t care about stepping on toes to get what he wants.
He explains: “I am naturally a competitive person, I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition.
“I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone’s toes that doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.”
Helmed by Laura Whitmore, Love Island 2022 also welcomes voice-over from comedian Iain Stirling.
Love Island 2022 airs each night on ITV2.