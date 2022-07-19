Four Islanders are at risk of being dumped from Love Island 2022 after the results of the latest public vote were revealed.

In this evening’s episode, Ekin-Su received a text inviting all the Islanders to a VIP party at Vibe Club, with the text promising #IslandVibes and #SunSeaAndSpillTheTea.

Joel Corry hosted a DJ party for the Islanders but there was a twist in the tale as host Laura Whitmore made a surprise arrival.

She told the group: “I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Love Island results

Laura revealed that the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.

The two girls with the fewest votes and at risk were Danica and Summer while the boys in danger were Dami and Billy.

Laura then shared that which two Islanders leave will be decided by the remaining Islanders.

Who left will be revealed in Wednesday night’s show (20 July).

Elsewhere this evening we saw the Snog Marry Pie challenge continue with some surprise choices.

In the fallout, Dami and Luca had some apologies to make while Danica was left fuming with Billy.

The pair later spoke about their future together with Billy saying: “Now I am thinking, where is this going because if that click was going to come, it would have come…”

Danica laughed off the latest knock back, saying in the beach hut: “Quite frankly, he was fucking punching anyway.”

Meanwhile, Dami and Indiyah spoke about their plans for outside the villa.

Dami told Indiyah: “I’ve been thinking about a lot of stuff, I think I am going to move to London.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura enters Vibe Club.

Indiyah replied: “I think you should, I think London would suit you, not just because I am there, it doesn’t sound like a shabby plan to be fair.”

Dami then made a heartfelt declaration to Indiyah as the pair made their relationship exclusive.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.