Laura Whitmore makes a surprise arrival on Love Island 2022 with news of a dumping.

In this evening’s episode, Ekin-Su receives a text inviting all the Islanders to a VIP party at Vibe Club, with the text promising #IslandVibes and #SunSeaAndSpillTheTea.

However as the Islanders enjiy a DJ party, they are about to receive a surprise visit from host Laura Whitmore.

She announces: “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

Love Island: SR8: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura enters Vibe Club. ©ITV

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Laura reveals that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.

Elsewhere this evening we see the Snog Marry Pie challenge continue, but who will the boys pick now the choice is in their hands?

Meanwhile Billy pulls Dianca for a chat about their future as a couple.

Billy tells her: “Now I am thinking, where is this going because if that click was going to come, it would have come…”

At the same time, Dami and Indiyah’s relationship looks to be heating up as they privately chat.

Speaking about the future, Dami tells Indiyah: “I’ve been thinking about a lot of stuff, I think I am going to move to London.”

Indiyah replies: “I think you should, I think London would suit you, not just because I am there, it doesn’t sound like a shabby plan to be fair.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders line up: Adam, Paige, Billy, Danica, Andrew, Tasha, Dami, Indiyah, Deji, Summer, Luca, Gemma, Davide, Ekin-Su and Laura. ©ITV

Dami adds: “But before I make that plan, you have to come to Ireland.”

Dami then says he’s got something more to say – but what surprise has he got up his sleeve?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.