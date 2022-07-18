Love Island spoilers: Snog, Marry, Pie returns to cause major drama

Love Island: SR8: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy gets Pied during the Snow, Marry, Pie challenge.

Snog, Marry, Pie returns to Love Island 2022 tonight and drama is sure to follow.

In this evening’s episode, Indiyah receives a text announcing to the Islanders that it’s time for the ultimate game of Snog Marry Pie.

It’s the girls’ turn first and they must choose who to snog, marry and pie.

But who gets pied the most? Who is left feeling confused by the choices of snogs? And who chooses to pie their own partner?

And after the previous game, is this Tasha’s chance to make her feelings about the boys clear?

Love Island: SR8: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The boys line up for the Song, Marry, Pie challenge. Dami, Billy, Luca, Andrew, Deji, Davide and Adam. ©ITV

It’s one of two games that cause chaos in the villa tonight.

The group also gather around the fire pit for a game of ‘Suck and Blow’ with each of them having to pass a card around the circle using just their mouths. Whoever drops the card must complete a dare.

The dares include snoging the Islander you fancy most – and with this landing as Billy’s choice, will he plant a kiss on Gemma in front of Luca?

And Adam is dared to do a three way kiss with two Islanders of his choice fresh from his first kiss with Paige.

In the fallout from the game, Andrew confronts Dami and Luca.

The choices in the game causes Andrew to doubt his friendship with Dami and Luca.

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Luca. ©ITV

He tells them in a confrontation in the firepit: “Apparently, you would say everything to my face and obviously you haven’t.”

Elsewhere tonight, Adam offers his advice to Davide and Ekin-Su in the fallout of Movie Night.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox