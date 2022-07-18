Love Island spoiler: Adam offers advice to Davide and Ekin-Su

Adam offers up his advice to Davide and Ekin-Su on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Following Movie Night revelations, Davide admits to the boys this evening that he is feeling “very confused” about his future with Ekin-Su.

Adam pulls him for a chat and says he’s been thinking about the couple and opts to share his thoughts.

He says: “There’s a reason why you keep getting drawn together, why do you choose each other every recoupling, why are you flirting?

Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide. ©ITV

“Because it is good when you see you around the Villa, you and Ekin-Su, you do work and maybe she’s realised in Casa Amor how much you actually meant to her.”

But does Davide agree with Adam? And when he and Ekin-Su speak, what will the vibe be?

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders play a game of ‘Suck and Blow’ with each of them having to pass a card around the circle using just their mouths. Whoever drops the card must complete a dare.

The dares include snogging the Islander they fancy most – and with this landing as Billy’s choice, will he plant a kiss on Gemma in front of Luca?

Having only shared his first kiss with Paige last night, Adam is dared to do a three way kiss with two Islanders of his choice, who will he pick and what will Paige make of it?

The game causes Andrew to doubt his friendship with Dami and Luca following some of their choices.

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew. ©ITV

Andrew tells them: “Apparently, you would say everything to my face and obviously you haven’t.”

Will he be able to rectify his bromance with the boys?

Love Island 2022 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.