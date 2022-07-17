Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Ekin-Su. ©ITV

Ekin-Su and Davide discuss their future as a couple in the fallout of Movie Night on Love Island tonight.

Friday night saw the start of Movie Night as the Islanders got the chance to watch clips from their stay in the villa so far.

One clip saw Ekin-Su in bed with George in Casa Amor while tonight sees Ekin-Su get to watch a clip of Davide.

Watching The Italian Stallion Job Ekin-Su sees Davide’s kiss with Coco.

Love Island: SR8: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su chat. ©ITV

She declares: “He doesn’t kiss me like that, Davide does not kiss me like that, I have not had a kiss that passionate from him.”

After the screening, Davide and Ekin-Su head to the fire pit for a chat.

Questioning her time at Casa Amor in light of the footage, Davide asks: “Anything else I need to know?”

Ekin-Su insists: “No nothing happened” to which he replies: “Nothing happened, it didn’t seem so from the film?”

She continues: “Nothing happened between us. Firstly, from day one, this boy George fancied me from the minute I got there, I kept saying we’re friends, my heart and my head is here with you.”

Can Davide’s trust be restored in Ekin-Su?

Elsewhere tonight, Luca confronts Gemma after seeing clips of her chatting with Billy.

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Luca. ©ITV

Plus, Indiyah sees exactly what Dami got up to in Casa Amor leading to the pair clashing in a tense chat involving Summer.

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.