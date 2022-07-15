Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Ekin-Su. ©ITV

The Islanders are invited to a ‘movie night’ on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Tonight Gemma gets a text which reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

Seen in past series, Movie Night gives the Islanders the chance to watch clips from their time in the villa – including what really happened in Casa Amor.

Dami admits: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

Ekin-Su says to Davide: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Gemma. ©ITV

Davide muses to the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The Islanders will take part in a cheeky quiz to earn the right to choose which clip plays. So what movie will air and who will be in the leading role?

Movie Night follows the exits of a pair of Islanders following the results of the public vote.

Following on from last night Summer, Tasha, Coco, Josh, Deji and Andrew are waiting to hear the public’s decision on who will be dumped from the Island.

With two set to leave, there’s nerves among the Islanders. But whose time is up and who has more to explore in the Villa?

Meanwhile this evening, Paige shares how she’s been feeling since Jacques left and Adam arrived.

She confides in Dami: “When Jacques was in here, we weren’t exactly the most perfect couple going on – there were some bumps in the road. That’s still not taking away the feelings and connection I had with him for sure. Since he’s been gone, I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m enjoying my time getting to know Adam.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Billy and Davide. ©ITV

Dami replies: “I’m enjoying seeing you happy. It just seems very natural for you guys. It’s nice to get to know him.”

Asked if there’s potential Paige says: “Potential for me personally I would say yes. I don’t know what he’s saying… which really infuriates me.”

Dami reassures her: “He’s only saying good things man. He seems really set on you at this moment in time.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.