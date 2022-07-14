Two face the axe in the latest Love Island 2022 results after the least popular Islanders were revealed tonight.

This evening saw the results of the latest public vote after viewers were asked to choose their favourite individual Islanders.

A text arrived asking the Islanders to gather at the firepit.

“The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy,” follow up messages announced. “Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recoupling: Andrew, Adam, Josh, Deji, Luca, Dami, Billy and Davide. Danica, Gemma, Summer, Coco, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Indiyah and Paige. ©ITV

Love Island results

In tonight’s show it was revealed that the three girls with the fewest votes and at risk were Summer, Coco and Tasha.

The three boys with the fewest votes and at risk were Deji, Josh and Andrew.

The one boy and one girl with the fewest votes from the public will be dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island will be revealed in tomorrow night’s episode (Friday, 15 July).

The public vote results followed a brand new recoupling, the first since the end of Casa Amor.

Gathering at the fire pit, it was the boys who had to decide which of the girls they wanted to couple up with.

As the newest Islander, Adam got first choice and coupled up with Paige. He said: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

Andrew coupled up with Tasha.

Billy coupled up with Danica.

Dami coupled up with Indiyah.

Luca coupled up with Gemma.

Josh coupled up with Summer.

Deji coupled up with Coco.

Davide coupled up with Ekin-Su. He told her: “Every day, day by day we are always more and more sure about our future together.”

Elsewhere tonight and Tasha made things official with Andrew while Gemma and Luca got closer.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.