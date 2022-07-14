Tasha looks to make Andrew her boyfriend in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The pair are set to become the first official couple on this year’s show.

This evening sees Tasha busy planning a special surprise and gathers her fellow Islanders to let them know she’s going to need their help.

Tasha reveals: “I’ve been planning on making Andrew my boyfriend!”

She adds: “I’ve made up a whole speech.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha. ©ITV

Leaving notes around the Villa in special places for Andrew to find, Tasha waits nervously for the other Islanders to kick the plan into action.

But how will Andrew respond? Will Tasha get the answer she hopes for?

Elsewhere tonight, Gemma and Luca share a private moment on the terrace where they reflect on their date, the performance and their time in the Villa together.

Luca says: “Today has been the best day in the Villa. I wouldn’t want it with anyone else.”

And as the pair continue to talk, it seems like the conversation could be turning to three important words…

Meanwhile the boys and girls go head to head in a new challenge.

It’s off to the Lips Inn pub today as the Islanders fling themselves into the task, Wish You Were Beer.

Tasked with racing to fill up huge empty pint glasses, the Islanders must slip and slide their way to the finish line, before pouring their hard-earned liquid into the containers.

Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders during the ‘Wish You Were Beer’ challenge: Davide. ©ITV

Danica promises: “Us girls do not hold back on a challenge!”

Andrew says: “Go in hard and fast – I think I did alright!”

When the beer goggles go on for the final part of the challenge, who can keep a steady aim and who is set to spill over?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.