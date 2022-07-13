Davide admits doubts about Ekin-Su on Love Island 2022 tonight.

He confides in some of the Islanders about his feelings following the arrival of new bombshell Adam.

On the daybed, Davide discusses Ekin-Su: “I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like.”

Coco asks: “Do you think you’ll ever trust her?”

Davide replies: “Because of the past I don’t know if I’ll ever fully trust her.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Ekin-Su chat.

Dami suggests: “You need to build on that trust.”

Coco adds: “If the trust isn’t there it’s never going to work.”

Davide then pulls Adam for a chat to find out what Ekin-Su said when he wasn’t in the Villa.

Will Davide like what he hears? And how will Ekin-Su feel about his queries?

Meanwhile tonight Adam heads out on dates with three of the girls, including Paige fresh from the exit of Jacques in last night’s episode.

Keen to know about what Adam brings to the table in a relationship, Paige says: “The little things matter most to me.”

Elsewhere in the latest episode and there’s another surprise new arrival to the villa – but it’s not another Islander.

A text arrives announcing that Brit Award winner Becky Hill will perform for them in the garden.

Paige reacts: “Becky Hill is going to be here tonight – what the actual F?!”

Becky Hill joins the Love Island villa ©ITV

Ekin-Su enthuses: “I’m a huge fan of Becky Hill. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.