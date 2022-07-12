Love Island’s Jay Younger has spoken out after his exit from the villa last night.

Jay left alongside Chyna Mills after the pair found themselves in the bottom two alongside Dami Hope & Summer Botwe .

The other Islanders decided to save Dami & Summer leaving both Jay & Chyna to depart the show.

Reacting to his exit, Jay said: “I feel great, I feel like it was my time.”

Jay & Chyna after their exit

Speaking about his time in the villa where he found himself in a love-triangle with Davide and Ekin-Su, Jay shared: “Ekin is obviously a beautiful lady, a very strong lady. I just thought she had a bit of a wild side to her and I thought, I’m here to have fun.

“She’s a really attractive girl, I got on well with her the best on our dates. I seemed to click with her instantly so I just thought, why not?

“Because I was there for myself and I was being honest, at the time I felt like I just had to do what was right for me. But as I spent more time in the Villa obviously I became good friends with Davide”

Jay said he was “happy” for the pair now they were back together.

He explained: “I see that Davide deep down really, really likes Ekin-Su. In a weird way, I think me not being there will allow Davide to actually trust her more.

“I feel like I was representing the past for them. Davide and I are good mates but he couldn’t fully invest with Ekin-Su, because he was like, I won’t forget what you did with Jay maybe.”

And Jay tipped the pair to win, adding: “They’ve really done well. ”

Love Island: SR8: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige and Jay chat at the Blue Party. ©ITV

Jay went on to discuss his time with Paige, continuing: “She’s a great looking girl with an amazing personality. I felt like I overlooked a potential connection there and I thought I should try it.”

Asked about ending things with Chyna, Jay revealed: “I ended things with Chyna just because I couldn’t fake it. I didn’t feel a romantic connection, so I had to just be honest. I’d rather be alone in there than pretend to be with someone. ”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.