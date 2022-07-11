Who left Love Island 2022 has been revealed with one couple dumped from the villa tonight.

Last night saw the results of the public vote with Jay & Chyna and Dami & Summer the two couples left in danger.

Tonight, the other Islanders received a text which revealed: “Which couple is saved and which couple is dumped will be decided by your fellow Islanders.”

Both at risk couples made their way to the sundeck as the others deliberated on whom they’d like to save.

Who left Love Island?

Gemma delivered the Islanders’ decision: “This has not been an easy decision. It’s the worst feeling to send a couple home… the couple we’ve decided to save is Dami & Summer.”

Jay & Chyna after their exit

As a result, it was Jay & Chyna who left the villa.

Meanwhile in tonight’s episode, there was a shock new arrival in the villa.

As the boys lounged by the pool a text arrived which read: “Boys, it’s time for some R&R. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #Whenindoubtzenitout”

Unknown to the boys while they were away the girls were also treated as brand new bombshell Adam Collard entered the villa.

The former Islander, who originally appeared in the show’s fourth season in 2018, declared: “I think the Villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job.”

Upon arriving in the Villa, Adam was keen to get to know the girls better.

Love Island: SR8: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam.

Speaking about Adam, Paige admitted: “I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

Adam’s entrance follows Jacques’ latest attempt to make amends to Paige after Casa Amor.

Taking her to the firepit, he told her: “I’ve got something to say to you. I was in bed last night and I thought I wanna tell you, because sometimes I get flustered when we’re speaking so I just thought if I put it down for you, you might be able to listen to me.”

Jacques then pulled out his phone and read a heartfelt message to Paige.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.