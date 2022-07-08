Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques and Paige chat.

Jacques suggests he’s planning to quit the villa on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Last night’s Casa Amor recoupling saw both Jacques and Paige decide to recouple with one another.

But the smiles quickly disappeared when Cheyanne spilled all to the villa on her kisses with Jacques while Paige was in Casa Amor.

In tonight’s episode, Paige pulls Jacques to confront him about his motives.

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques and Paige.

Paige says: “I get Casa is a test, but it’s only a test if you want it to be a test and you only want tests if you feel like something is missing or if you feel like something’s not 100%.

“Why did you do it if you didn’t have any of those things with her [Cheyanne] or if you genuinely felt that way about me?

“Because it’s not adding up. I’m not sure you quite understand how…”

Jacques responds: “Look I know you’re hurt mate, I know you are. You deserve better…”

Paige quips: “Well, why couldn’t you just have been better then?”

Later in the beach hut, Paige complains to cameras: “Cut the bulls**t, stop feeing me all this s**t and just be honest and like a f***king man for once in your life hun.”

Meanwhile Jacques is seen in tears in a chat with Luca.

He sobs: “No point me being here, no point of me being here.”

Luca tries to reassure: “Mate she’s gonna forgive you.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques and Paige. ©ITV

Jacques says: “She… I won’t let her forgive me.”

With things left hanging for Paige and Jacques, can they get back to where they were?

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Coco reveals she and Andrew did ‘more than kissing’ during Casa Amor as Tasha demands answers.

Meanwhile, Dami tells Indiyah about his time in the main Villa, admitting to kissing Summer more than once.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox