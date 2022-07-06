Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cheyanne and Jacques kiss.

Jacques shares a secret kiss with new girl Cheyanne on Love Island 2022 tonight.

With the original girls away in Casa Amor, the boys’ heads have been turned by six new girls.

Tonight sees Jacques – currently coupled up with Paige – head to the terrace with Cheyanne who is keen to know how his earlier chat with Mollie went.

Jacques says: “How did my chat go?” before putting his arm around Cheyanne and saying: “Aww are you getting cosy now I only want you?”

Jacques goes on to explain how he told Mollie he only sees her as a good friend, nothing more.

Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques chats to Mollie.

Jacques tells Cheyanne: “I told you I only wanna get to know you.”

Jacques then leans in for a kiss away from the other Islanders.

Not long after and a shock text arrives in both villas.

The message informs the original Islanders that a recoupling looms and they need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or change.

Unaware of Jacques’ kiss with Cheyanne, in the main villa Paige says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

But with things heating up in Casa Amor, where will this leave Jacques and Paige?

Also facing a big decision is Davide who has had kisses with both Coco and Mollie despite being coupled up with Ekin-Su.

Ahead of the recoupling, Jay gives Davide advice about his situation and his feelings for Ekin-Su.

Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige.

Jay says: “Right now it’s quite obvious I think you still have a connection with Ekin, and you don’t just wanna throw that to the side out of spite, it’s not right man.”

Davide admits: “I make myself many problems… Let’s see today how it goes.”

Jay encourages: “You should stay true to how you feel man, go for it.”

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.