Love Island spoilers: Billy makes a move on Tasha in Casa Amor

New boy Billy tries to make a move on Tasha on Love Island 2022 tonight.

As Casa Amor continues, Tasha confides in the other girls her feelings for the new boy.

Currently coupled up with Andrew, Tasha admits: “Me and Billy have been having quite a few conversations, I get along with him very well. We bounce off each other really, really well.”

Tasha continues: “He’s very different to Andrew, like complete polar opposites, he has more got that playful, funny kind of side.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy. ©ITV

Indiyah tells Tasha: “It’s easier said than done, but don’t care about what people think. People can have their opinions but this is your journey.”

Danica adds: “There doesn’t need to be something missing, but sometimes someone just brings more.”

Later on and Billy wants to know where Tasha’s head is at.

Tasha explains: “It’s weird, you bring out this playful, flirty side out of me. I haven’t had that with Andrew. I do feel like there’s a bit of a vibe here definitely.”

Billy agrees: “I could always see through that you’ve got that fun side but I haven’t seen it yet.”

When asking Tasha if she was previously jealous of him getting to know Paige, Tasha answers: “I don’t know, I’ve already kissed you, soo…”

Billy replies: “Yeah I know, but it was in a challenge wasn’t it?”

He goes on to say: “I think you’re wishing that it was not in a challenge, and you’re wishing it was out of it completely.”

Will Tasha respond to his hints?

The pair’s chat comes after Paige ‘friend zones’ Billy saying she wants so stay coupled up with Jacques.

Love Island: SR8: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige. ©ITV

Telling Billy she wants to be straight up, she explains : “I know we’ve been getting on really, really well we’re like bantering and laughing and stuff but from my end I’ve been seeing it as a friendship, nothing else.”

Paige adds: “To be fair, my head is just definitely still with Jacques.”

Billy replies: “Well I’m glad you’ve told me this because at the end of the day, we ain’t got long. But I appreciate you being honest, so it’s all good.”

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.