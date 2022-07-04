Ekin-Su is missing Davide on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Currently in Casa Amor while Davide is in the main villa, Ekin-Su this evening chats to new boy George.

On the topic of Davide, George asks: “Do you feel like you’ve found the right guy right now?”

Ekin-Su shares: “If I’m honest, I genuinely felt like there was something there with me and Davide.

“I knew it was mutual so I went there and I don’t regret it. It was great. We had a last date together and it went well.”

George then reveals Ekin-Su is at the top of his list saying: “When I first saw you, you stood out, put it that way. Big time.”

Later speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su tells cameras: “It’s not easy to be open again, you know.

“I’m still open to getting to know George however my heart and my mind is in my Italian dream man and I hope he’s ok.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode of Love Island, both the main Villa and Casa Amor receive a text which reads: “Islanders, this afternoon the Villa will take on Casa Amor in ‘Raunchy Race’.

“The two villas will race against each other to complete a series of saucy challenges. The first villa to complete each challenge wins a point. The villa that receives the most points will win a party tonight. #HeadtoHead #LooseLipsing”

For the challenge, Casa Amor and the main Villa both receive texts at the same time, and whichever Villa completes the task from the text first wins the round.

With texts including: “The boy with the most tattoos must suck the toe of the girl he fancies the most”, “Ride the Islander you fancy the most like a bucking bronco for 20 seconds” and “Give an underwater snog to the Islander you are most likely to share a bed with” the game offers up reactions and revelations galore for the Islanders.

But who will reign supreme and win a party for their villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.