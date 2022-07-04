Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Summer kiss. ©ITV

Dami and new girl Summer enjoy a secret kiss on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Currently coupled up with Indiyah who is away in Casa Amor, Dami enjoys some alone time with Summer in the terrace this evening.

Summer asks Dami: “Do you feel sneaky up here?”

Dami jokes: “Well, we didn’t crawl in so it’s fine.”

Summer agrees: “It’s a secret but it’s not a secret,” before asking “Would you say I’m your type?”

Dami answers: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind. He says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

When Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact, she challenges him to a staring contest.

Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot.” The pair then share their first kiss.

At the same time, over in Casa Amor new boy Deji pulls Indiyah for a chat as he’s keen to know more about a kiss in an earlier challenge that they shared.

He asks: “So after today’s challenge, the ultimate question is- was it a tactical thing or was there anything behind that? Be brutally honest, I’m not here to waste time.”

Indiyah replies: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”

Deji continues to ask: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Deji and Indiyah chat. ©ITV

Indiyah responds: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy.”

She continues: “Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”

Upon agreeing to get to know one another and see how things go, will Deji’s grafting pay off with Indiyah?

Love Island 2022 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub.