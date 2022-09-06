Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are back for what will be Strictly’s landmark 20th series.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will soon be back on TV for the launch, welcoming this year’s contestants and seeing them partnered up with the professionals.

Here’s all you need to know about Strictly’s latest season!

Strictly Come Dancing. Picture Shows: Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly – (C) BBC – Photographer: David Oldham

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing will launch its new series on BBC One on Saturday, 17 September at 6:10PM.

The live shows will then follow on Saturday, 24 September.

The series will then continue weekly throughout the rest of the year with the final currently scheduled for 17 December.

Strictly’s pre-recorded launch will see hosts Tess and Claudia introduce this year’s celebs.

Names confirmed for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include CBBC star Molly Rainford, media personality Richie Anderson, TV star Will Mellor, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton and singer, TV & radio host Fleur East.

Also on the line up are comedian Jayde Adams, comic and actress Ellie Taylor, Bros star Matt Goss, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin and Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds.

Concluding the 2022 line up are KISS FM presenter Tyler West, football star Tony Adams, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and soap star James Bye.

In the launch show they’ll be paired up with one of this year’s professional dancers.

They include Jowita Przystal, Karen Hauer, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Cameron Lombard, Nancy Xu and Johannes Radebe.

Concluding this year’s returning pros are Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kuzmin, Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Kai Widdrington, Gorka Marquez and Amy Dowden.

Joining them are new dancers Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.