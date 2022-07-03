Love Island spoilers: Casa Amor twist kicks off as new boy Billy flirts with Paige

Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy and Paige.

Love Island 2022’s Casa Amor twist begins tonight on ITV2 with twelve new Islanders joining the show.

On Friday night the original Islanders were split up with the boys in the main villa and the girls secretly moving to Casa Amor.

Tonight the boys receive a text which reads: “Boys, as you know the girls went out for drinks earlier this evening. They will be staying away for a few days. Please now pack them a case for their trip. #DontWaitUp #CasaAmor”

Luca reacts: “The girls are out! They’re having a nice time, we’re not worrying about them. Have your nice time and we’ll have our nice time.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Boys in the Beach Hut: Andrew, Davide, Jacques, Jay, Luca and Dami.

The boys all pack suitcases for the girls which includes Andrew packing his hoodie and ring for Tasha as well as her teddy. Luca packs his fish flops and ring for Gemma. Jacques packs his eye mask for Paige.

Jacques says: “I am not gonna find someone better than Paige in three days, give me a year and I don’t think I’d find anyone suited more.”

The next morning and the boys wake up to be greeted by six new girls.

Dami remarks: “These girls are phenomenal, they’re beautiful. Literally, no jokes about it. I’m not gonna lie… I feel like we’re in trouble. I think we’re in trouble man.”

Jacques jokes: “Santa’s delivered trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted.”

Sat around the fire pit, the six new girls quiz the boys on their couples in the main Villa.

When it gets to Andrew, Mollie says: “I think you should be open, I’m just saying…”

Coco agrees: “I think she’s just settled for convenience.”

How will Andrew react to the revelation – will he continue to have tunnel vision for Tasha? Or will he be open to exploring new connections?

Over at Casa Amor, the girls are join by six new guys.

Billy makes a bet that Paige can’t guess his birthday month, and if she does he’ll make her breakfast.

Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.Pictured: Billy and Paige. ©ITV

After she gets it right the next morning he gets grafting.

While setting to work making toast with syrup on top in the shape of a heart he tells the boys: “We’ve got to make them fall in love, boys, remember that. And we ain’t got long!”

But will Paige be at all impressed by Billy’s culinary skills?

