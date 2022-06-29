Love Island spoilers: Recoupling sends shockwaves through the villa

News of a recoupling sends shockwaves through the villa on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Relaxing in the bean bag area, the Islanders spend the morning discussing last night’s heart-pumping challenge and the chaos causing results.

But soon a text arrives: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy”

Ekin-Su is left confused about her next move. Currently coupled up with Charlie, Ekin-Su has also recently spent time with Jay and hinted at wanting to reunite with Davide.

She speaks to Gemma about Davide, asking: “Do you think he is interested in me?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay and Ekin-Su chat.

Gemma replies: “I think he is but it will be a longer process, there still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su ponders her upcoming decision.

She shares: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great.

“Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

With time ticking, which boy will Ekin-Su decide to couple up with?

Elsewhere, Danica pulls Jay for a chat to lay her cards on the table.

She says: “If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider.”

How will Jay respond to Danica’s advances? And who will Danica choose to couple up with?

Meanwhile, most recent new addition Antigoni discusses her options with the girls.

Love Island: SR8: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Antigoni and Jay chat.

She tells the group: “With Davide, I’m super comfortable – we really get along. Whatever it ended up being, it would be authentic. With Jay there was an initial attraction there but obviously I came in as this whole saga with Paige was unravelling and now he’s turned round in the last few days and is like I want to get to know you on a more romantic level.

“Part of me would like to get to know Jay still…”

In the evening, the Islanders gather round the fire pit to face the recoupling, who will the girls choose? And what consequences will this have for the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox