The boys have some making up to do on Love Island tonight after yesterday’s heart-pumping challenge.

Following the results of last night’s heartbeat competition, a number of the boys are keen to make amends with their partners.

Dami & Andrew surprise Indiyah and Tasha with a homemade breakfast, and it appears the girls are satisfied with their efforts as Indiyah says: “My heart is racing for this pancake, you deffo made up, you deffo made up for yourselves.”

Meanwhile on the day beds, Jacques pulls Paige for a chat to apologise for how he reacted in the moment last night.

He says: “When you actually opened up and told me why, I was like ok, I apologise. I should’ve had your feelings first before mine.”

In the Beach Hut Jacques shares: “Last night with Paige, I was quite selfish at first- I realised that pretty quick when I spoke to her. I should’ve been there for her straight away.”

He continues to tell her: “I’d love to prove to you how much you mean to me.”

Will Jacques be able to prove his feelings for Paige? And will it help relieve Paige of her doubts?

Later on in the episode and as the islanders relax in the bean bag area, a text arrives.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy”

Later as all Islanders gather round the fire pit to face the recoupling, who will the girls choose? And what consequences will this have for the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.