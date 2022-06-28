Love Island cast set sexiest challenge yet to get hearts racing

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Jay and Indiyah. ©ITV

The Love Island cast are set a sexy challenge tonight to get one another’s hearts racing.

In this evening’s latest episode, Danica gets a text and the Islanders learn that tonight they will compete against each other in a game to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most.

Speaking about the night, Gemma remarks: “If Luca’s heart rate isn’t raised the most by me, as much as it’s a game – I’ll be fuming.”

Islanders saucy outfits include Paige as a lifeguard, Ekin-Su in a bridal outfit, Dami as a lab technician, Jay as a cowboy and Davide as a mysterious masked bandit.

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Tasha. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Paige. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Ekin-Su. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Davide. ©ITV

As the Islanders show off their best moves, who is getting attention from who, who is surprising who with kisses and who is left wanting more?

At the end of the challenge, the Islanders find out if they’ve raised their partner’s heart rate the most or if they have some explaining to do…

Elsewhere tonight, Jacques is quizzed on ex Gemma by Luca.

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Gemma and Davide. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Andrew. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Antigoni and Davide. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Dami. ©ITV

Jacques says: “I’d much rather be with Paige than Gem. Like 1000%. Like I could literally go out with Paige, be myself and the next day wake up and have no issues, at all.”

Elsewhere, Danica makes a move on Andrew after a pep talk from Ekin-Su.

Danica tells Andrew, currently coupled up with Tasha: “I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you.”

She adds: “Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox