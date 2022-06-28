From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques chats to Jay. ©ITV

Luca quizzes Jacques on his past relationship with Gemma on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Currently coupled up with Gemma, Luca is keen to ask her ex about their time together.

Advertisements

Lounging on the day beds, Luca quizzes Jacques about his past with Gemma and what they were like together.

Jacques shares: “I’d much rather be with Paige than Gem. Like 1000%. Like I could literally go out with Paige, be myself and the next day wake up and have no issues, at all.

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca and Jacques. ©ITV

“Even if I’d said something wrong, or anything.

“But if I did that with Gem I’ve got questions to answer the next day.”

Later Gemma learns of the conversation. But what will she think of her ex discussing their relationship with her new man?

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Danica makes a move on Andrew after a pep talk from Ekin-Su.

Advertisements

Ekin-Su tells her: “You are a bombshell, remember. You are a Bomb. Shell. You came in a shell – but we don’t see the bomb exploding.”

Danica goes on to tell Andrew, currently coupled up with Tasha: “I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you.”

She adds: “Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Jacques. ©ITV

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, the Islanders compete against each other in a sexy challenge to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most.

At the end, they find out if they’ve raised their partner’s heart rate the most or if they have some explaining to do…

Advertisements

Love Island 2022 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.