Love Island spoiler: Gemma rages at Ekin-Su in heated row

Gemma accuses Ekin-Su of ‘trying to cause drama’ in a heated row on Love Island 2022 tonight

It begins when Dami shows off his ‘party trick’ as he attempts to read Gemma’s mind about where her head is at in the Villa.

Advertisements

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma. ©ITV

After Dami says the conversation should stay private, Ekin-Su relays the ‘reading’ to Paige and Jacques, who then tells Luca.

When Gemma gets word about Ekin-Su’s conversations, she confronts her: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing!”

Gemma continues: “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

Advertisements

However Ekin-Su insists it’s “not a big deal”. But can they make amends? And where does this leave Gemma and Luca?

Elsewhere tonight, Dami quizzes Ekin-Su in the kitchen on her previous flames Jay and Davide.

Ekin-Su admits: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su chats to Gemma. ©ITV

Dami says: “You probably had better chemistry with Davide then, no? Than what you had with Jay but obviously Jay just gave you the things that you want.”

Ekin-Su agrees: “The things that Davide never did, because it was too early. But maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now.”

Advertisements

Is it too late for Ekin-Su and Davide, or can the spark be reignited?

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.