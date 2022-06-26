Love Island: SR8: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige and Jay chat. ©ITV

Here’s a spoiler-filled preview of what happens on Love Island 2022 tonight.

This evening’s show sees the fallout of last Friday’s recoupling.

One new couple are Jay and Paige after he chose to recouple up with the paramedic having cooled things off with Ekin-Su.

Jay has been open about wanting to pursue things with Paige – but is she interested?

In this evening’s episode, taking a seat on the sun loungers with Paige, Jay asks “How are you feeling after the first night, sleeping without Jacques?”

Paige says: “Ah no it was all good, I enjoyed our pillow talk, it was nice to get to know each other, do you know what I mean? What about you?”

Later in the Beach Hut, Paige reveals: “It’s an awkward one because the boys – Jay and Jacques, you couldn’t get more opposite guys in here, really.”

Will Paige be open to pursuing things with Jay, or will she stick with Jacques?

Later, Jacques quietly pulls Paige for a chat on the stairs.

With a chat that couldn’t wait until the morning, is Jacques about to open up to Paige with a late night heart-to-heart? And where does this leave Jay?

Meanwhile there continues to be tension between Andrew and Tasha.

While the pair recoupled on Friday some Islanders called into question their relationship after Tasha spent time getting to know new boy Charlie.

This evening, Andrew speaks about his situation with Tasha to the boys.

He says: “I’m going to give her space today, and just gonna try and enjoy my time.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha. ©ITV

Dami offers some advice: “I feel like going forward if anyone else comes in and all that, you should be open and give it a chance because I feel like most of the time you’re a bit closed off because you know how much you really, really like Tasha.

“But I feel like just give it a chance and see what else possibly could be there.”

Will Andrew take Dami’s advice and be open to new opportunities?

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.