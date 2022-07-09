The X Factor 'could air new series on Channel 5 in 2023'

The X Factor is reportedly being lined up for a return to TV in 2023.

The X Factor last aired its usual series back in 2018 while a pair of special series – a Celebrity version and ‘battle of the bands’ spin-off – broadcast a year later.

The show was taken off-air after 15 years when Simon Cowell decided to rest the format completely in 2020.

However it’s now rumoured the singing contest could be set to make a return next year.

X Factor: The Band in 2019

According to the Daily Star on Sunday, plans are being put in place to bring the series back in 2023.

And it may not air on ITV this time with Simon said to have signed a deal to bring the show to Channel 5.

Sources have claimed the comeback series will see the show head ‘back to basics’.

“This is the start of a new chapter for X Factor. Moving to a new channel gives the creative team a chance to completely revamp the format and do something different,” they explained.

Earlier this year Simon spoke about a potential return for The X Factor.

He told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a tricky one but there are hundreds of people who still want to be pop stars. We’d have to go back to basics.

“The other thing we did with the show was to keep tinkering with it, adding new formats.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Simon Cowell. ©Syco/Thames

“When we first started the show it was very simple with unique elements. I’d argue you can’t make a better music show than that.”

In 2021 ITV said there were “no current plans” for a new series of the singing competition.

But Simon has insisted there’s “no question” of the show returning eventually.