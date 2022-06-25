Love Island 2022 recoupling results with shock decisions

Love Island: SR8: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The girls gather for the recoupling; Ekin-Su, Danica, Indiyah, Tasha, Paige, Anitgioni and Gemma. ©ITV

The latest Love Island 2022 recoupling results are in!

In Friday evening’s latest episode, the Islanders got a shock when a text arrived: “Islanders, tonight, there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with. #bigswitchenergy #bedswap”

Advertisements

Later that evening, Danica received a text as the Islanders were asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

Here’s a run down of who coupled up with who on Friday night…

Love Island recoupling results

Luca coupled up with Gemma.

Dami coupled up with Indiyah.

Jay coupled up with Paige.

Charlie coupled up with Ekin-Su.

Andrew coupled up with Tasha.

Advertisements

Davide coupled up with Antigoni.

Jacques coupled up with Danica.

The recoupling saw Jay steel Paige from Jacques, saying: “I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s got an amazing personality, she knows what I mean when I compare her to a belter and I want to explore where things could go with her.”

New guy Charlie chose Ekin-Su after going on dates with both her and Tasha. He said: “I feel like we had a very good first date, although I’ve only been here 24 hours they’ve made it quite clear to me they want to get to know me more.”

Meanwhile Davide shocked viewers by coupling up with Antigoni despite kissing Danica. He said: “Since the moment she walked in she showed her true soul her good intention and I believe she’s inside the villa for the same reason that I am, that is to find a real connection. We had a good time together, still I would like to know where everything would go.”

Elsewhere, Tasha branded the other Islandes rude as they appeared to doubt her coupling with Andrew.

Choosing to recouple with Tasha, Andrew said: “I think she’s absolutely unreal, she’s drop dead gorgeous even though we’ve had a few challenges we’re gonna have more but we’re positive, we’re gonna get through them and just get stronger and stronger, I’m really looking forward to seeing where this could go.”

Advertisements

After Andrew sat down next to her, Tasha reacted: “Look at everyone shaking their heads, it’s so rude.”

Love Island 2022 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.