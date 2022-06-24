Love Island spoiler: New recoupling shocks villa - has Tasha's head turned?

There’s a new recoupling on Love Island 2022 tonight and it seems heads may have turned.

In this evening’s latest episode, the Islanders head into the garden before Indiyah receives a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight, there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with. #bigswitchenergy #bedswap”

Advertisements

Pondering tonight’s upcoming events, Jay speaks with Antigoni and Indiyah. The girls are keen to know who Jay is going to pick as he’s coupled up with Ekin-Su but has made it clear he fancies Paige.

“I’m not sure,” he tells the pair as Indiyah says: “I guess tonight all the boys just have to take a chance really.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah chats to Jay and Anitgoni. ©ITV

Meanwhile new bombshell Charlie has recently taken Tasha on a date and Andrew is keen to find out how it went ahead of the recoupling.

Speaking with Andrew, Tasha says: “I went in with a complete open-mind to see what happens. It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy.”

Andrew says: “I’m not surprised he picked you. You’re a very good-looking girl. You’re obviously super nice and amazing.”

Howveer Andrew appears disappointed by Tasha’s admission that the date went well.

Advertisements

He later confides in Jay and Antigoni: “I know what’s happening tonight.” suggesting that Charlie is going to recouple with Tasha.

Meanwhile, Tasha chats to Charlie who tells her: “I wanted to see where your head’s at, really. I enjoyed the date today, it was good fun. We got on pretty well.

“If I were to pick you, would you be open to seeing what would happen or are you closed off to it?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The girls gather for the recoupling; Ekin-Su, Danica, Indiyah, Tasha, Paige, Anitgioni and Gemma. ©ITV

Later that evening, Danica receives a text as the Islanders are asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

Advertisements

But who will the boys each decide to couple up with? And what impact will particular boys’ choices have on the rest of the Villa?

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.