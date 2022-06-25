Love Island’s Casa Amor is to make a dramatic return – and it’s coming soon.

The dastardly second villa has been at the centre of much drama in past series.

Advertisements

The regular mid-series twist typically sees the boys and girls split into separate villas, each joined by a host of newbies, in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships.

At the end of their stay apart, the original couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or couple up with someone new – unaware of their partner’s choice.

Only when the couples are reunited in the main villa will it be revealed who remained loyal and who recoupled.

According to The Sun newspaper, this year’s Casa Amor twist will kick off from Monday, 4 July.

A show insider told the newspaper: “Just when the Islanders start to get comfortable in their couples, they are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart.

“This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

Advertisements

For now the new series of Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Laura Whitmore is back to host as the Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being dumped from the iconic Mallorcan villa.

The latest recoupling saw some surprise decisions.

The recoupling saw Jay steel Paige from Jacques, saying: “I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s got an amazing personality, she knows what I mean when I compare her to a belter and I want to explore where things could go with her.”

However she didn’t seem too interested, holding hands with Jacques from their separate beds.

Advertisements

Meanwhile new guy Charlie chose Ekin-Su after going on dates with both her and Tasha while Davide shocked viewers by coupling up with Antigoni despite kissing Danica.

Love Island airs 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.