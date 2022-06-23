Davide and Danica turn up the heat on Love Island 2022 tonight.

The pair have been getting to know one another and this evening share a first kiss.

Advertisements

They first discuss new girl Antigoni’s arrival, with Danica saying: “I still want to get to know you, just as we are doing.”

Davide asks: “What’s going to happen?”

Danica says: “I don’t know. We’re still vibing and chatting. What do you want to happen Davide?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Danica chat. ©ITV

Danica tells her: “I do want to get to know you. Me and you are going to have a great time over the next couple of days.”

Davide soon leans in for a kiss and the pair lock lips. Could this be the start of a blossoming romance between the pair?

Meanwhile tonight, new bombshell Charlie receives a text which reads: “Charlie, it’s time for you to pick two girls for some one on one time in the Hideaway terrace hot tub #doublebubble #getbusywiththefizzy”

Advertisements

Charlie chooses Ekin-Su and Tasha.

Ekin-Su is up first who tells Charlie: “When I look at you, I feel like you look quite deep into someone’s eyes – it’s quite meaningful.”

Later, Charlie is keen to find out if Tasha is closed off because of her coupling with Andrew.

Tasha says: “I’m open to having conversations – I’m coming in here open-minded.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Charlie receives a text. ©ITV

Charlie replies: “I think for me I want to go on a date with someone that I have a genuine interest in other than going on a date with someone for the sake of it.”

Advertisements

He adds: “Naturally, I’m attracted to you physically – you’re very pretty. Personality-wise, you seem like you’re a lot of fun. I was intrigued by you.”

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM On ITV2 and ITV Hub.