Love Island spoilers: Ekin-Su rages at Jay as he makes a move on Paige

Ekin-Su rages at Jay on Love Island 2022 tonight after he reveals feelings for Paige.

Shortly after he coupled up with Ekin-Su, Jay yesterday shared with the boys he was planning to pull Paige for a chat.

Tonight, Jay is keen to let Ekin-Su know how he feels about Paige.

Speaking with Ekin-Su at the fire pit, Jay tells her: “Obviously, you’ve probably sensed that I’ve been a bit off today and yesterday and it’s just because I want to be honest with my feelings. And I feel like because I moved so fast with you I didn’t get the chance to explore getting to know one Islander in particular here, which is Paige.”

Ekin-Su reacts: “I’m shocked with the Paige thing – wow!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay and Ekin-Su chat. ©ITV

Jay continues: “I wanted to tell you first because I respect you and I owe you the respect.”

Jay is happy with the way Ekin-Su initially receives the news as he then goes on to tells Jacques that he is keen to get to know Paige.

He explains: “I don’t want anything to get between us and I’m telling you man-to-man. I want to get to know Paige on a better level.”

But shortly after, Ekin-Su pulls Jay for another chat at the fire pit and has plenty to say.

Ekin-Su says: “First of all, I take everything back that I said here. I was calm, collected and it just hit me now what you have done.

“You knew at the recoupling to stay safe that I would pick you. You could have got to know Paige from day dot.”

Ekin-Su adds: “Why would you open up to me? Saying all these cute things like ‘my head wouldn’t turn’…”

As things get heated between the pair, Ekin-Su storms off from the chat.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Ekin-Su heads on a date with new boy Charlie.

Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Charlie on date. ©ITV

Charlie says to Ekin-Su: “Relationship wise – once I’m in a relationship, I’m fully committed. I’m a bit of an all or nothing person. Does that surprise you?”

Ekin-Su replies: “A bit. It takes a confident guy to admit that. I’ve not had anyone who has said that to me yet.”

She adds: “When I look at you, I feel like you look quite deep into someone’s eyes – it’s quite meaningful.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.