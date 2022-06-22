Love Island spoiler: Jay eyes up Paige as he looks set to dump Ekin-Su

Love Island: SR8: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Antigoni and Jay on a date. ©ITV

Jay reveals his plans to pull Paige for a chat on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Jay recently coupled up with Ekin-Su but in this evening’s show he hints the pair’s relationship may already be at an end.

Advertisements

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jay says: “I feel like Ekin-Su and I moved so fast. I don’t want to leave here with a ‘what if’ in my head. I want to leave here knowing that I explored all options.”

In last night’s episode, Jay kissed Paige during the truth or dare game and the boys are keen to know how feels about her.

Love Island: SR8: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay. ©ITV

Speaking in the garden, Jay says to Andrew and Dami: “I think I will [speak to Paige] but maybe not today.”

Andrew encourages: “You said that last night – you can’t waste time here!”

Dami agrees: “Time is of the essence!”

Jay responds: “The timing’s not ideal with her and Jacques spending the night in the Hideaway together.”

Advertisements

Paige is not the only girl Jay has his eye on with new bombshell Antigoni joining the villa and immediately causing a stir.

Jay reacts to the latest Islander: “The new girl has come in today. I want to get to know her, too. I might feel like there’s a connection there, too. I need to chat to her as well.”

Antigoni goes on to pick Jay as one of three guys to take out on a date.

Love Island: SR8: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Antigoni and Jay on a date. ©ITV

She tells him as they enjoy some one-on-one time: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me…

“You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

Advertisements

What does this all mean for Ekin-Su?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.