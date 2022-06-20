Love Island spoiler: Least popular Islanders face axe tonight after public vote

The least popular Islanders face the axe from Love Island 2022 tonight following a public vote.

On Sunday night’s episode viewers were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite individual Islanders after the latest recoupling.

In this evening’s episode, as night falls the Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

It is then revealed the public have been voting for their favourite girl and boy in the Villa and those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.

Who will find out they are at risk of going home?

Prior to the bombshell news there’s drama between a number of couples.

As Indiyah continues to grapple with her feelings for Ikenna she is keen to gain clarity, pulling him for a chat she says: “Obviously I know we’ve been in here for like two weeks and we’ve been getting to know each other but an observation from me, I feel like I should know more about you and we should connect more.”

Ikenna questions: “So you feel like there’s something missing?” before going on to tell Indiyah: “Do you know what I’ve noticed as well that you and Dami get on.”

Is this the end for Indiyah and Ikenna and will she divert her attention to Dami?

Shortly after, Dami – currently coupled with Amber – pulls Indiyah for a chat and asks her: “Do you feel like we have a connection?… Do you feel like we’ve ever had a spark?”

Indiyah replies: “I feel like we’ve not been able to explore that and obviously I feel like we do get along but we’ve never actually looked at each other in that light.”

Dami then asks Indiyah: “Would you like to explore it? I am actually open to exploring you because I feel like I don’t want to just coast in here and I feel like with you it’s just easy for me.”

She replies: “I think you know and everybody else knows that if there was somebody else that I would get to know, it would’ve been you but we just never went down that path.”

Speaking In the Beach Hut, Indiyah commented: “That energy I have with Dami, I don’t have with Ikenna.”

Elsewhere there’s a heated row between Amber and Ekin-Su after Amber accuses Ekin-Su of playing games

Amber tells her: “You’re playing a bit of a game, enjoying the drama” while Ekin-Su questions: “Am I playing a game or are you playing a game?”

Meanwhile things heat up between Paige and Jacques’ relationship continues to blossom as they cuddle up and share a first kiss.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.