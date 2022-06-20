Love Island spoilers: Amber accuses Ekin-Su of 'game playing' in heated row

Love Island: SR8: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Amber chat.

Amber and Ekin-Su get into a heated row on tonight’s Love Island 2022.

In Monday evening’s episode Ekin-Su and Jay discuss her relationship with the other girls in the Villa.

During the chat, Jay tells Ekin-Su: “I won’t lie, I am sensing a bit of friction between you and Amber, I can just sense it.”

She later heads over to speak to Amber and says: “I was sitting there and he [Jay] was like, I think Amber and Paige don’t like you.”

As the conversation continues, Amber explains: “I feel like upstairs, you’ve been really genuine and we’ve seen a vulnerable side to you but I will add, over the last couple of days I’ve thought, is she playing a bit of a game?”

Ekin-Su reacts: “What’s your actual issue with me? All you’re saying doesn’t make sense.”

Amber replies: “You’re playing a bit of a game, enjoying the drama”.

Ekin-Su questions: “Am I playing a game or are you playing a game?”

Will the pair be able to put their differences aside?

Elsewhere on Love Island tonight, the Islanders take part in the latest challenge ‘Lip Service’ which will see the boys guzzle a mouthful of ingredients before sliding across a dancefloor where they have to transfer it to the girls.

The girls then have to spit the contents into a giant cocktail glass and the first couple to fill it, wins.

Love Island: SR8: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber. ©ITV

Later on in the evening there’s a shock for the Islanders when a text arrives asking them to gather around the fire pit.

It is then revealed the public have been voting for their favourite girl and boy in the Villa and those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.

Who will find out they are at risk of going home?

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9PM On ITV2 and ITV Hub.