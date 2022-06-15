Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Jay share pasta on their date. ©ITV

Ekin-Su enjoys a pair of flirty dates on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Last night saw Remi and Jay make a surprise entrance into the villa and they made an immediate impact on the other Islanders.

In this evening’s episode, Jay tells RemiL “I definitely feel that at least three of them have been rattled.”

The pair then both receive a text, asking them to select three girls of their choice for a lunch date that will see one girl make their starter, one make their main and one make their dessert.

Jay picks Amber for starter, Ekin-Su for main and Tasha for dessert while Remi opts for Indiyah for starter, Paige for main and dessert dished up by twice picked Ekin-Su.

Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Jay on their date. ©ITV

During starters, Remi and Indiyah feed each other as he asks about getting a kiss.

Meanwhile, Jay flirts with Amber: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and you’re a good looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?” Heading back to the kitchen Amber admits to the other girls: “He’s fit.”

Next up are the mains, as Remi tucks into his meal cooked by Paige he says: “It’s probably all over my lips” to which Paige seductively suggests: “We can get it off later babe, don’t worry.”

And Ekin-Su and Jay get very close, sharing a piece of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style.

Ekin-Su pulls away just before their lips lock – but not before Davide notices from the balcony.

Finally at dessert, Jay asks Tasha: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?”

She replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay and Tasha and Ekin-Su and Remi on a date. ©ITV

Across the garden, Ekin-Su doesn’t seem to be distracted by an on looking Davide as she feeds chocolate covered strawberries to Remi for dessert.

Will Ekin-Su’s two dates with the bombshells fizzle out Davide’s flame?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.