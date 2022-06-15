Love Island's new boy Jay thinks Tasha doesn't want to be with Andrew

Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha and Jay on their date. ©ITV

Love Island’s new boy Jay thinks Tasha wants out of her relationship with Andrew.

Last night saw Andrew and Tasha become the first couple to spend a night in the hideaway this series.

Advertisements

And now the pair look to be facing the biggest test of their blossoming relationship.

Following the arrival of new boys Jay and Remi, Jay says in tonight’ show: “I definitely feel that at least three of them have been rattled.”

Jay tells Remi: “I caught eyes with Amber and I’ll never forget that, Amber and I were just eyeballing, I was literally eyeballing Amber from the middle of the hall.”

Remi says: “Tasha and Andrew look so good together.” before Jay suggests: “Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship.”

He continues: “I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah bro, it’s all to play for mate.”

Later on and Jay Tasha Amber to go on a date with.

Advertisements

Jay asks her: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?”

Tasha replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”

Elsewhere, Remi makes a move on Indiyah.

He tells her: “That’s good to know that, as soon as I came in here I had my eyes on you, you know. I can’t lie.”

Remi goes on to pick Indiyah for his date were the pair feed each other as he asks about getting a kiss.

Advertisements

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox