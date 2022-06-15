Love Island spoiler: New boy Remi makes a move on Indiyah

Fresh from their arrivals in the villa yesterday, Love Island’s two new boys are quick to get grafting tonight.

In this evening’s show, new boy Remi is keen to pull Indiyah for a chat.

Remi is quick to compliment her, saying: “You look nice by the way”, going on to add, “I am just wondering if you’ve kissed anyone yet..?”

Indiyah replies: “It’s just literally been me and Ikenna.”

Remi questions: “How’s that going?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah flirts with Remi. ©ITV

Indiyah shares: “It’s going alright, it’s going calm, like obviously we’re both taking it slow not rushing into anything, we are both on the same page and we both know that it’s early days and we’re not completely closing ourselves off, so it’s not a done deal, time will tell.”

Remi then says: “That’s good to know that, as soon as I came in here I had my eyes on you, you know. I can’t lie. So, what’s your type?

Indiyah tells him: “You’re obviously a good looking boy.”

Will Indiyah turn her attention away from Ikenna and towards Remi?

Later on, Jay shares his feelings of the girls telling Remi in a private chat: “I definitely feel that at least three of them have been rattled.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Remi and Jay catch up. ©ITV

He continues: “I caught eyes with Amber and I’ll never forget that, Amber and I were just eyeballing, I was literally eyeballing Amber from the middle of the hall.”

Remi suggests: “Tasha and Andrew look so good together.” but Jay disagrees and says: “Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship.”

He adds: “I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah bro, it’s all to play for mate.”

Catch all the latest drama from the villa tonight on Love Island 2022 from 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.