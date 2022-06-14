Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma pulls Luca for a chat.

Gemma puts her foot into it on Love Island 2022 tonight as she calls Luca by ex Jacques’ name.

After Afia’s exit, Islanders gather in the kitchen with Luca hugging Gemma when Gemma suffers the slip of the tongue.

Jacques is sitting directly next to them and the other Islanders are quick to comment on the situation.

Amber laughs: “Did you just call him something else?”

Luca remarks: “I know what she said.”

Amber responds: “Jacques?”

Dami joins the conversation, adding: “Oh my god, there is no way that happened, there is no way that happened!”

Having just coupled up with Jacques, Paige tries to reassure: “Easy mistake to make, hun.”

Not long after Luca leaves the kitchen and walks off into the garden, Gemma asks the other Islanders: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Paige answers: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques.’”

Gemma pulls Luca for a chat to discuss what just happened. Will Luca be able to forgive and forget?

Elsewhere tonight there’s a shock for the Islanders as two new bombshells enter the villa.

Having completed today’s challenge the Islanders are awarded a ‘Shimmer and Shine’ party in partnership with eBay. Decked out in their pre-loved finest, the Islanders head into the garden for the party.

As they soak up their surroundings, Remi and Jay join the party.

Their arrival seems to get Ekin-Su’s pulse racing as she says of new boy Jay: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

So what impact will the arrival of Remi and Jay have on the villa and the rest of the girls as the night continues?

Love Island, tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox