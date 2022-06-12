A brand new bombshell enters the Love Island villa tonight and he’s no stranger to one Islander.

Jacques O’Neill makes a surprise arrival on the show tonight and is quickly set up on dates with two Islanders.

Single Islanders Afia and Paige receive a text inviting them to the garden for a date with the newbie – but he quickly catches the eye of another Islander.

Gemma reacts: “I am not being funny but from the back of it, it looks like my ex.”

Paige is first to head out on a date with Jacques as the other girls look on from the terrace, Gemma then gasps: “Oh my god, no, that’s my ex boyfriend.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige and Jacques on a date. ©ITV

Gemma reveals the pair dated for eight months and broke up a year and a half ago.

Later on her date with Jacques, Afia asks: “Did it end amicably?”

He shares: “I wouldn’t say so, maybe not, I am not sure but we will have to find out won’t we?”

Jacques later joins the villa and asks the group about Gemma: “What’s she been saying, how’s she feeling about it?”

Luca informs him: “It’s just awkward, your ex is in here.”

As the girls gather in another area of the Villa to discuss Jacques’ arrival, Gemma reveals: “I don’t know. It’s weird because I still look at him and I do fancy him like 100%, I look at him and I think you are fit, no question, you are fit.”

Paige agree: “Yeah, I think we all look at him and think he’s fit, yeah.”

Later on, Jacques pulls Gemma for a private chat as they talk properly for the first time in the Villa.

What will be said and what impact will it have on the other islanders?

