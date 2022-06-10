Love Island have teased a big twist for this Sunday’s show with the arrival of a new Islander.

At the end of tonight’s instalment, fresh from the first recoupling of the new series, a first look at the next episode revealed the entrance of a new guy.

As the clip saw him walk into the villa, one of the girls revealed he was her ex.

Fans are already looking forward to the drama, with one reacting on Twitter: “‘that’s my ex boyfriend’ THIS is what we want”

Another declared: “‘that’s my ex boyfriend’ 🤣guys LOVE ISLAND HAS BEGUN !”

Many on Twitter believed it was Gemma who revealed she knew the newbie, with one viewer posting: “GEMMA’S EX BOYFRIEND!?? I CANNOT WAIT UNTIL SUNDAY”

While a second joked: “I can’t believe they’re bringing in Gemma’s ex to reveal that Michael Owen is her dad because no one’s asking.”

The new guy makes his arrival following the first recoupling that left two girls single and one guy making a surprise exit.

Friday saw Paige receive a text telling the group that the boys would choose which girls they want to couple up with.

But just before, Liam announced his exit from the villa after gathering the other Islanders at the firepit.

He told them: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment type thing, so I’ve made the decision I’m going to leave the villa. You are all unreal.”

In the recoupling later, both Afia and Paige were left single but neither left the villa.

A text announced: “Afia and Paige you are now single. As Liam left the villa earlier today, no other Islanders will be leaving the villa tonight. #StillInTheGame. #GoodThingsComeToThoseWhoWait.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with the next main episode on Sunday.

Before that Saturday night will see Love island: Unseen Bits as Iain Stirling recaps highlights from the past week and extra footage that didn’t make it into the main show.