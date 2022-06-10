Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The girls at the recoupling: Indiyah, Amber, Paige, Afia, Gemma, Tasha and Ekin-Su. ©ITV

Two girls are left at risk of being dumped in tonight’s first Love Island 2022 recoupling.

This evening’s show sees Pagie receive a text informing the group of tonight’s recoupling in which the boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with.

In the Beach Hut, Paige – currently coupled up with Luca – says: “Oh god, this recoupling couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

But before the recoupling there’s a shock as Liam announces his exit from the villa.

Liam asks the boys to help him get everyone around the fire pit, he says: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.”

Everyone sits down as Liam stands in the middle and prepares to deliver his news, announcing he has decided to leave the show.

Liam’s exit means there will be two girls left single in the recoupling.

Talk turns to tactics as recent bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia head over to Ikenna and Indiyah, Ekin-Su asks Indiyah for a chat so Afia can make her move on Ikenna ahead of the impending recoupling.

Afia says: “I just wanted to see where your head’s at, I’ve never actually even asked you if you would ever be interested in me.”

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Ikenna’s lips remain sealed, so who will he pick at tonight’s recoupling?

Meanwhile Davide, currently coupled up with Gemma, gets flirty with Ekin-Su as they workout..

Later heading to the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su gushes: “Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here.”

But will Ekin-Su’s flirtatious advances and steamy workouts be enough to tempt Davide at tonight’s recoupling?

Elsewhere, Andrew & Tasha have a heart to heart following last night’s game of dares.

Tasha says: “With you, I feel like we do have more of an emotional connection and more of something there, I think I was just scared to put myself in that vulnerable position again.”

Tasha adds: “You do make me smile, you do make me feel like I am the only woman in the world and that’s what I want to feel.”

Andrew replies: “You know how I feel, you know I like you” which then leads to the couple sharing a romantic kiss.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub