Love Island 2022 recoupling results revealed as two girls are left single

Two girls have been left single in the results of tonight’s first Love Island 2022 recoupling.

This evening’s show saw Paige receive a text informing the group of tonight’s recoupling in which the boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with.

Advertisements

It was the first recoupling of the series and the first time the Islanders themselves got to choose who they partnered with after viewers were put in charge of picking the first couples on launch night.

Love Island recoupling results

Dami recoupled up with Amber.

Andrew recoupled up with Tasha.

Ikenna recoupled with Indiyah.

Luca chose to couple up with Gemma.

Davide chose to couple up with Ekin-Su.

Advertisements

As a result, both Afia and Paige were left single.

A text then arrived, announcing: “Afia and Paige you are now single. As Liam left the villa earlier today, no other Islanders will be leaving the villa tonight. #StillInTheGame. #GoodThingsComeToThoseWhoWait.”

A teaser for the next episode on Sunday then teased the arrival of a brand new guy to the villa.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode just before the recoupling there was a shock as Liam announced his exit from the villa.

Liam asked the boys to help him get everyone around the fire pit, explaining: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.”

Everyone sat down as Liam stood in the middle and delivered his news, revealing he had decided to leave the show.

Liam said: “So, obviously we came here for the same sort of reason but I haven’t really been feeling like I’ve been given 100% Liam…

Advertisements

“I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment type thing, so I’ve made the decision I’m going to leave the villa. You are all unreal.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.