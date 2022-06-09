Heads are turned on Love Island 2022 as two new girls arrive and the first recoupling of the series looms.

In this evening’s episode Liam goes on a double date with new girls Afia and Ekin-Su before the two newbies join the villa.

The pair immediately turn heads with Davide, who recently coupled up with Gemma, reacting: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”

Luca adds: “Ekin-Su, oh my god, she’s going to cause trouble.”

Meanwhile Gemma comments: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of ten, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Later in the evening, the Islanders gather to play a game of beer pong. With every accurate throw comes a dare.

Ekin-Su performs a dance on an Islander of her choice to which she teases Davide with a seductive dance move ending with a kiss on the cheek.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su says: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

The game of dares sees Andrew and Paige lock lips after he was dared to kiss the girl who he believes is ‘wifey material’.

And she reciprocates when asked to kiss who is boyfriend material. Tasha is left less than impressed and speaking to Gemma and Dami says: “It wasn’t nice to see at all.”

Following the game of dares, Luca pulls Gemma for a chat and they head to the rooftop. Gemma confesses: “I am attracted to you, I definitely would want to get to know you.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide during the Beer pong game. ©ITV

Luca says: “You stare into my eyes and I just want to stare into yours!”

But as talk turns to kissing, will Gemma turn her attention away from Davide and towards Luca?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.