Love Island 2022: Two new girls arrive and are sure to ruffle feathers

Two new Islanders arrive on Love Island tonight and are sure to ruffle feathers.

In Wednesday’s episode Luca receives a text which reads: “Boys, tonight two girls will enter the Villa. The public have been voting for which boys they should date. #MakeItADouble”

Advertisements

Afia and Ekin-Su settle in for their dates outside of the Villa. But who have the public decided the new arrivals will be dating tonight?

Entering the villa, Afia says: “I think I am a big catch. I am fun and bubbly to have around. Uplifting and I really care and do lots of nice things for my other half.”

She adds: “I am quite competitive, if I think that the person is worth it and I can see an end goal I wouldn’t just sit back like a wallflower, I would be quite competitive.”

Ekin-Su says: “I’ll be bringing laughter. I’ll bring a lot of advice. I think I’m mysterious in a way – people assume differently of me and something will come out of my mouth and people will say, ‘Did she just say that?’”

And Ekin-Su warns: “I don’t care about treading on toes. Of course I am there to make friends too but realistically I’m not there to make seasonal girlfriends, I’m there to find the love of my life.

Advertisements

“I need to find the man of my dreams so if there is another girl in the way, I don’t care. I’m quite fiery and passionate so if I want something, I don’t care what gets in the way.”

Watch Afia and Ekin-Su make their entrance in tonight’s show at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Elsewhere tonight, Amber and Dami have been coupled up since day one but Amber is keen to get to know Dami better and see more of his fun side.

Sparks are beginning to fly between the pair and later that evening they both have a chat at the bar.

Dami says to Amber: “You’ve been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?”

Amber says: “You see me watching you! I’m intrigued by you. I’m trying to work out what you’re thinking.”

Dami replies: “I can’t tell you but I can show you” before they share their first kiss.

Meanwhile, Indiyah wants to get to know Ikenna better but is beginning to question their connection. Speaking to Ikenna, Indiyah says: “Is there a bit of awkward tension between us?

“It’s early days still and I think we should spend more time getting to actually know each other.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Amber kiss. ©ITV

Ikenna says: “I am attracted to you. I just don’t feel like I need to force convos. I don’t want to be too pushy. I want to give you time.

“I wouldn’t be speaking to you if I didn’t think there could be something there. I also don’t want you to feel that you can’t speak to other people.”

Advertisements

Indiyah tells him: “As it stands, I want to get to know you first before I speak to other people.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.