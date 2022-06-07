Love Island 2022: Meet new islanders Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island 2022 has revealed two new bombshell Islanders – meet Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu!

The two new girls were teased at the end of tonight’s episode (7 June).

They’ll soon be heading into the villa with viewers asked to choose which boys to send them on dates with.

For now, meet the two girls below!

Afia Tonkmor

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Afia Tonkmor. ©ITV

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Lounge Host at a Private Members Club

Instagram username: @afiatonkmor

On signing up for the show, Afia says: “It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well…

“I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. ©ITV

Age: 27

From: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Instagram username: @ekinsuofficial

“I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings,” says Ekin-Su.

Asked why she thought she was single, Ekin-Su adds: “Partially because I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Love Island continues Wednesday at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub